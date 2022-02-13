Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya Face the End-Times in Nope Trailer

Photo: YouTube

Yes, Nope is finally here! Or at least, its full-length trailer is. The trailer for Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated upcoming horror film dropped on Sunday, and some of the details of the movie — which have remained tantalizingly vague — are now a bit clearer. As the trailer reveals, Daniel Kaluuya and (a very charismatic) Keke Palmer star in Nope as the owners of Hollywood’s first and only Black-owned horse training ranch. Their characters’ lives are forever changed by the presence of some otherworldly creatures. Beyond that, the trailer keeps plot specifics close to the vest, though Steven Yeun does make an appearance in a cowboy hat. In addition to Palmer, Kaluuya, and Yeun, Nope stars Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Barbie Ferreira. The film hits theaters on July 22. Watch the full trailer below.