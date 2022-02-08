The Power of the Dog Leads the 2022 Oscar Nominations

Photo: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

This morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan sacrificed their beauty sleep to do some very cute bits, talk to a TikTok film nerd, and present the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The results are in, and we regret to inform you that the pig from Pig was snubbed on account of there being no Goodest Girl category. Looking over the list of nominees, it seems as if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has truly relented and acknowledged that streaming has come into its own: Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, The Lost Daughter, Don’t Look Up, and Tick, Tick … Boom!, Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and Apple TV+’s CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth did numbers. The Power of the Dog leads the nominations with 12, so Campion Champions are thriving this morning. This year’s Oscars will take place Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre, having given Union Station back to the trains.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

﻿Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

﻿Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

﻿Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

﻿CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Achievement in Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days