Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes to Split Hosting Duties at the 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Six Super Bowl halftime-show performers isn’t enough for you? How about three Oscars hosts? Variety reports that comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and actor Regina Hall are set to split hosting duties at the Oscars. The news will reportedly be announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The ceremony will be the first Oscars to feature a host since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel emceed the night. The format for the March 27 show is still unclear — The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the Oscars would feature one host per hour, while Variety mentioned a possible “three-act” show, albeit with a pair of hosts each hour. To be clear, we would’ve taken a Sykes solo show just as well! Since the announcement was made that the Oscars would once again feature a host, a slew of names have been floated, from SNL’s (and Kim K.’s) Pete Davidson to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland to Only Murders in the Building’s Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Variety reported that former Mad Men star Jon Hamm, among others, had also been in talks to be involved with the show. Instead, the Academy seems to have taken Hall’s own advice and supported the girls.