The Oscars Just Gave Film Twitter Too Much Power

Film Twitter, a famously rational, courteous, and mature online space, is about to get a vote in this year’s Academy Awards. From February 14 to March 3, Twitter users will be able to vote up to 20 times a day for their favorite film and favorite film moment of 2021. The winning film and scene will then be featured during this year’s Oscars broadcast. “Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” a Twitter exec told The Hollywood Reporter. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.” Weirdly, the tweet about the campaign leads to a voting form, so we’re not sure how this is about tweets at all. Nevertheless, three voters will be selected to be in-person presenters at the 2023 Oscars. Because that’s what viewers want most of all: fewer entertainers!

This campaign comes days after Jimmy Kimmel threw a little hissy fit about extremely popular films like Spider-Man: No Way Home not receiving a nomination. With this voting system, the Oscars will be able to carve out space in the ceremony for a widely seen and loved movie without actually having to nominate or award it for an official Oscar. Malignant hive, now’s our time.