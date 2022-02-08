Pusha T and Ye Share a Dance in the Void for “Diet Coke”

In a music video that looks as though it was filmed in Janet’s void from The Good Place, Pusha T raps his new song, “Diet Coke,” while a crew-neck clad Ye dances next to him. “Diet Coke” is an ode to “nose medicine” but not the kind TMZ reported Shawn Mendes inhaling in Hawaii recently. The music video was released on February 8, ahead of Pusha’s forthcoming album, It’s Not Dry Yet. The track, produced by 88-Keys and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, comes about four years after the release of the rapper’s last Ye-produced album, Daytona. Since then, Pusha T has teased his new work with singles like “No Problem,” “Sociopath,” and “Coming Home” with artists including Babyface Ray and Swizz Beatz. Ye and Pusha’s bromance lives on in the Omar Jones–directed visual above. “Far as I’m concerned, who’s the best?” Pusha raps. “Me and Yezos.”

