Bruce Willis Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Bruce Willis — who starred in no less than eight movies in 2021 — has been given his own category at the 42nd annual Razzie Awards. “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” is the name of the new category, and the nominations include every single film he starred in last year, including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game. Midnight in the Switchgrass was dead last in Vulture’s ranking of straight-to-VOD Bruce Willis films, with our reviewer commenting, “Bruce Willis is a nonessential worker here.” But let him off the hook a little. He starred alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who are in their Angelina Jolie–Billy Bob era as we speak. There’s nothing like a cringey goth power couple to throw you off your game.

The Razzie Awards are the dark counterpart to other prestigious awards-season mainstays like the Emmys and the Oscars. Netflix’s film capture of Diana: The Musical leads the charge this year with nine nominations. Jared Leto was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for his role as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, with a nomination in the same category for Ben Affleck in The Last Duel. With the tagline “Own your bad,” receiving a Razzie is a definitive, albeit humorous, career fail. To see which Bruce Willis movie makes the final cut, the Razzies will be airing on March 26, the day before the Oscars.