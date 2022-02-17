Robert Pattinson Has Tried On Every Batsuit

Robert Pattinson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his turn as Batman, something that has been weighing heavily on him for three years now. Pattinson explained that, in order to screen test for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, he had to try on every Batsuit from Keaton to Bale. Apparently Val Kilmer’s body was the best fit, but with George Clooney’s cowl. Pattinson said that the suits were rolled out by WB staff in Robin outfits, but that seems like classic Robert-Pattinson-Is-A-Liar behavior. He lies on Kimmel a lot. Remember when he said he had to jerk off a dog on the set of Good Time? A lie! Kimmel eventually got RPattz to admit he was never a hand model, however. But it does throw into question whether or not this detail of The Batman pre-production is true: Pattinson said that, since Reeves’ conception of Batman in this film is heavily based on Kurt Cobain, he advocated for full on drag in the first costume meeting. Pattinson wanted “a dress and gown and kind of fluffy Bugs Bunny slippers.” Or a cowl, we could just do a cowl. Pattinson also said that when he and Tom Holland were filming The Lost City of Z, Holland wore a full-on Spider-Man outfit. So take all of this with a grain of salt.

