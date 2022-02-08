Robert Pattinson Was ‘Fully’ Serious About That Exploding Pasta

Chef Pattinson. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

As much as we hate to remind you of those dark, dark days, remember back in melancholy May 2020 when a GQ profile documented Robert Pattinson’s attempt at making a handheld pasta dish called “piccolini cuscino“? Pattinson’s “little pillow” involved microwaved pasta, sugar, sliced cheese, “sauce,” a bun, and aluminum foil that appeared to electrocute his microwave in the cooking process. Yum, right? The whole thing seemed like it could’ve just come from Pattinson’s penchant for lying in interviews. But in a new GQ cover story (the magazine can’t get enough of the guy!), Pattinson is serious about the piccolini cuscino. “I was fully, actually trying to make that pasta,” he said. “Like, I was literally in talks with frozen-food factories and hoped that that article would be the proof of concept.” (Remember, Pattinson tried to pitch the idea to Los Angeles restaurateur Lele Massimini, who responded with “absolutely no sign of anything.”) Pattinson continued, “My manager was like, Is this really what you want to do? You want your face on handheld pasta? You know you’ve got to go to Walmart and really sell it for potentially very little return. And there was a part of me that was like, Is there a world where this works?” Meanwhile, we ask, Should there be?

Pattinson also spoke about his upcoming star turn in The Batman, ostensibly the occasion for this cover. When not shooting, he liked to spend his time on set “just making ambient electronic music in the suit.” As for other hobbies when he’s not innovating pasta dishes and playing DJ? “Fucking fretting,” Pattinson saidt. “Worrying about the future.” Same. On a lighter, quirkier note: He designs chairs! GQ dutifully reported that Pattinson likes to make clay chairs, take photos of them, and have a designer friend build them. “An insane sofa” — his words — is on the way. Pattinson wanted the logo for his new production company, under a first-look deal with Warner, to be a chair. “He is consumed by chairs,” according to GQ. “Thinks about them incessantly.” Sit with what you’ve learned for a minute.