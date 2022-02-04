Rosalía Revs Up Motomami With New Single ‘Saoko’

Madre mía, Rosalía’s new album, Motomami, is on its way. The Spanish singer-songwriter’s third project is out March 18, she announced alongside the arrival of thumping new single “Saoko.” The song’s hook samples Wisin and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 reggaeton hit “Saoco,” named for a Puerto Rican slang term that doesn’t translate directly to English, but has to do with style and taste — or, things Rosalía knows well. The music video finds the motorcycle mami fueling up at a gas station with a gang of biker girls before taking to the street to show off their tricks.

Motomami follows Rosalía’s 2018 flamenco-pop album El Mal Querer, along with a number of one-off singles like 2019’s “Con Altura” and “Aute Cuture.” The upcoming album also features Rosalía’s collaboration with the Weeknd, “La Fama.” Days before the release of “Saoko,” she also debuted the album art, featuring her wearing nothing but a motorcycle helmet. Saoco, papi, saoco.