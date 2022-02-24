Halyna Hutchins’s Husband Says Alec Baldwin’s Defense Is ‘Absurd’

Matthew Hutchins (left), the husband of Halyna Hutchins, and Alec Baldwin. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by TODAY/Youtube and Getty Images

Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, appeared on the Today show Thursday to speak to Hoda Kotb about the lawsuit filed earlier this month against the film’s producers. The suit names Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it discharged and killed Hutchins, among the producers being sued. It also alleges her death was due in part to reckless and cost-cutting behavior on set and could have been prevented. “Watching him, I just felt so angry,” Hutchins said about Baldwin’s ABC News interview addressing the incident. “So angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her … And hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it, I just feel like, Are we really supposed to feel bad about you?”

Baldwin and his legal representation have publicly insisted the actor is not responsible for the fatal shooting. “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Hutchins said in response to that line of defense. “Every individual who touches a firearm has a responsibility for gun safety. In the end, justice won’t bring Halyna back, but maybe the memory of her can help keep people safe and prevent something like this from ever happening again.”