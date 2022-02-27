Here Are the Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fran Drescher’s union celebrated the best and brightest in the lively arts Sunday night. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards differed greatly in who it nominated from the expected Oscars frontrunners, with curveball House of Gucci leading the noms next to more expected The Power of the Dog. Completely snubbed were Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana, as well as the ensemble of West Side Story (save Ariana DeBose, who won her solo category of Best Supporting). Succession was a big contender, as three of the male stars were up for the same kiss from awards daddy, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. But Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae beat the odds and took the category. And Aretha Franklin-potrayers nominated on both the big and small screen.

Big moments in the night included Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award, Michael Keaton winning an award while in the potty, and Brian Cox wearing a “Fuck Off” facemask while collecting Succession’s Best Ensemble. Here are the full list of nominations (winners bolded as the night goes on):

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Squid Game

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard