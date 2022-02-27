Here Are the Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards

Fran Drescher’s union celebrated the best and brightest in the lively arts Sunday night. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards differed greatly in who it nominated from the expected Oscars frontrunners, with curveball House of Gucci leading the noms next to more expected The Power of the Dog. Completely snubbed were Kirsten Stewart as Princess Diana, as well as the ensemble of West Side Story (save Ariana DeBose, who won her solo category of Best Supporting). Succession was a big contender, as three of the male stars were up for the same kiss from awards daddy, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. But Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae beat the odds and took the category. And Aretha Franklin-potrayers nominated on both the big and small screen.
Big moments in the night included Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award, Michael Keaton winning an award while in the potty, and Brian Cox wearing a “Fuck Off” facemask while collecting Succession’s Best Ensemble. Here are the full list of nominations (winners bolded as the night goes on):
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Squid Game
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard