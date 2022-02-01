Streamliner At your service. Let your credit card go on sabbatical, honey. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Crackle isn’t just the sound of Tobey Maguire’s back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Oh no, honey. It’s actually also a free streaming service, originally owned by Sony a.k.a. film Spidey’s motherland, but that’s all to say that starting today, February 1, you can watch all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films for free. For free! So while most of you all have probably had your Spider-Man marathons leading up to No Way Home, this one is for the procrastinators out there. Want to know why so many people are thirsting over Doc Ock? Need a refresh on something scientist Norman Osborn? Or did you just miss Tobey Maguire, Kristen Dunst, and all the excellence that was Sam Raimi’s trilogy? Well, fire up that Crackle. And if you want to have a full-fledged Spider-Man marathon with all the spider-bros, may we suggest our friendly neighborhood guide?