Saweetie and H.E.R. Drop Singles Anthem ‘Closer’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Saweetie and H.E.R. Photo: Getty Images

Are we any closer to Pretty Bitch Music, the debut album that Saweetie’s been teasing for literal years? Who’s to say? But we are closer to a new Saweetie song today. The rapper released “Closer,” her first song of 2022 and a collaboration with singer-songwriter H.E.R. Ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, it’s a confident singles anthem. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend,” Saweetie opens the first verse, going on to fantasize about ordering room service with one of her three weekend boyfriends. And don’t we all wanna fall in love for this weekend? Over a bouncy ’80s-inspired beat, her bars pair with H.E.R.’s wispy chorus. “Pull me closer,” she sings. “It’s the freak in me, I wanna show you.” A video for the song, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, is on the way. In the meantime, let this track soundtrack your (not-so-)lonely weekend — and cross those fingers that Pretty Bitch Music isn’t far behind.