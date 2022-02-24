Sean Penn is Working on a Documentary in Ukraine… Right Now

Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine filming a documentary with Vice Studios, according to Variety. Penn appeared in a press briefing in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Thursday, a day after the Russian invasion began. He was in Ukraine last November in preparation for the documentary and returned to the country this week.

“Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military,” confirmed Newsweek on Penn’s involvement in Ukraine. Newsweek also shared a translated press release from the Ukrainian embassy, praising Penn’s documentary. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” read the statement. ‘Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.” Penn has worked on humanitarian efforts before, creating the non-profit organization Community Organized Relief Effort, CORE, in 2010. The organization assisted with COVID-19 efforts in the United States during the ongoing pandemic.