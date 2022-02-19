Shaun White Tells Kimmel All About The Mountain Dews, Baby!

Shaun White joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his retirement from professional snowboarding after competing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While he doesn’t have plans on returning to snowboarding at the Olympics, he is excited to experience things he missed out on during the competitive season, like the Superbowl. White also addresses an old interview of his that is now a popular Tik Tok meme. When an interviewer asked if he was drinking alcohol when he was referring to drinking, White replied, “No, I’m talkin’ about Mountain Dews, baby!” When Kimmel asked if White really was only drinking soda, White joked, “Where we probably over international waters, so I don’t know. I think I was talking about Mountain Dews, though, I really was.” White also shared that Carrot Top is who convinced him to cut off his long, red hair in a Christmas Carol-like encounter. He has taken his advice and is sporting a shorter, less red hairstyle.

