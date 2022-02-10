Shawn Mendes to Voice a Singing Reptile in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Shawn Mendes and a crocodile (right). Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Martin Harvey/Getty Images

Sometimes news just sort of makes sense, and sometimes it doesn’t — hey, that’s showbiz! But today’s scoop is so cursed I had to stop working, book a sudden flight to L.A., and then immediately take a really, really slow walk around a random neighborhood and just ponder everything. No, JK, I didn’t do any of that, but remember when Shawmila did? And now, Shawn Mendes — one-half of the once iconic and infamous couple titled Shawmila — gets to walk even slower this time!!! The Cher stan is set to voice a live-action crocodile in the Sony musical adaptation of the children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, per Deadline.

Readers, this news comes just three months after Shawn’s big breakup, so obviously he’s [insert bottom sad emoji], but did we really see this coming? Did Camila? And did anyone alert Pauly Shore’s Pinocchio? Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Winslow Fegley will star alongside the titular croc. Executive producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote original songs for the film with Mendes and a handful of other songwriters. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is coming on November 18, 2022 — which is also the first anniversary of the Shawmila split via IG Stories. It’s giving … IDEK anymore.