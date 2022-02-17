Charli XCX Will Get to Do Saturday Night Live After All

Oscar Isaac and Charli XCX. Photo: Getty Images

Charli XCX, the Toonces the Driving Cat of pop stars, is finally going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live … again. The “New Shapes” singer was scheduled to perform on the December 18 episode when she was cut due to the surging Omicron variant (she did still make a cameo, though). Prior to that, she hadn’t appeared on the show since 2014, when she performed “Boom Clap” and “Breaking the Rules.” She’ll be appearing on the March 5 episode along with first-time host and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac.

On March 12, Zoë Kravitz will make her SNL debut after The Batman premieres in theaters the week before, and Rosalía joins her as a first-time musical guest. Going from CRASH to MOTOMAMI? The girlies are taking over SNL!

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/d3Pk3HF1zJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2022