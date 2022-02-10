Snoop Dogg Sued for Sexual Assault Days Before Super Bowl Performance

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

A woman is accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in a new lawsuit, filed days before the rapper is set to take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show. The anonymous woman claims Snoop and one of his associates, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, assaulted her in 2013, per the lawsuit, obtained by Vulture. TMZ first reported news of the suit, which was filed in federal court in California and seeks unspecified damages. Representatives for Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan did not reply to Vulture’s requests for comment. “Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” the woman’s lawyer said in a statement to Vulture.

The lawsuit identifies the anonymous woman as a dancer and model who formerly worked for and performed with Snoop Dogg and Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (born Donald Campbell), a self-described former pimp whom the filing calls Snoop’s “spiritual advisor.” The woman alleges Juan took her to his home from a club, after she asked to be taken to her home, and she awoke the next morning to him forcing her into a sex act. The women claims she then went with Juan to a recording studio where she alleges Snoop Dogg also forced her into a sex act. She was “afraid for her safety and for her life,” the lawsuit says, citing Snoop Dogg’s reported gang affiliation and previous rape accusation. The woman alleges she lost opportunities to work with Snoop after the alleged incident.

Snoop Dogg was previously sued in 2005 by Kylie Bell, an Emmy–winning makeup artist, for an alleged 2003 rape. Bell dropped the suit months later, also facing an extortion suit from the accused. The new lawsuit cites the Bell case, anticipating Snoop to sue for extortion “in an effort to intimidate her.” It additionally references a February 9 Instagram post from Snoop Dogg, in which he wrote, “Gold digger season is here” alongside emojis of a judge, money, and a police officer. Per the suit, the post came after an “unsuccessful” attempt at mediation on February 8 and 9.

Snoop Dogg is set to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on February 13. He announced on February 9, the day the lawsuit was filed, that he bought Death Row Records, the label where he began his rap career. He is planning to release a new album, B.O.D.R., or “Back on Death Row,” on the same day as his Super Bowl performance.

This post has been updated.