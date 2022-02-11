How to Watch That Football Game People Are Talking About

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This is the weekend where sports fans, foodies, music fans, and cinephiles can all come together for incredibly separate reasons. Sure, there’s a football game between (I’m sorry, I had to look this up) the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but more importantly, Mary J. Blige will be slaying the stage with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and more hip-hop titans as well as plenty of trailer drops for movies and TV — and hopefully, there’ll be good appetizers (maybe some Totino’s pizza rolls) at your friend’s Super Bowl party to top it off. Here’s how to tune in.

Option One: Find a Friend

Now, the first, and maybe the easiest, option is to have cable or at least have a friend with cable who’s up for a little Super Bowl party. Drinks on you! The show will roll on NBC with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13. Make sure you get there on time to see Mickey Guyton sing the National Anthem.

Option Two: Stream It Live

If you don’t have cable, you’re still in luck, because streaming is definitely an option. As with the Winter Olympics, Peacock will also be livestreaming the Super Bowl (and its Premium subscription is only five bucks a month). But if you prefer another a live TV option, any of the services with NBC should get the job done; there are plenty of live-sports streaming services available. Be sure to check out the free trials. Sling offers a three day free trial, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV offer a full week, and YouTube TV offers a full 14 days.

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.