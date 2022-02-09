Do Super Bowl commercials still matter when you can watch them days before the Super Bowl? The answer is that none of it mattered in the first place! Super Bowl LVI takes place this Sunday, February 13, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but you can watch many of the NBC broadcast’s commercials now if you’re just dying to see Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson bicker with an Amazon Echo. It’s what the love of the game is all about. Here are the celebrity commercials that are out so far, so you only have to watch the halftime show starring Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.

Amazon Alexa is ScarJost’s third

The Super Bowl is the rare sort of live event that still brings the country together, as it is usually the most-watched television program of any given year. What are two other things that everyone in the country can agree upon loving? Colin Jost and the megacorporation Amazon, of course. In this commercial for the company’s Alexa software, married white couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine life if their Echo devices invaded their privacy. It’s funny because it’s true?

Chloe Zhao lands the Budweiser Clydesdale gig

Chloe Zhao went from directing The Rider to this! Our only complaint is the rancher should’ve been played by beloved Eternals movie star Kingo.

LOL, imagine Lindsay Lohan working out at a Planet Fitness

The premise here is that Lindsay Lohan has her shit together now that she goes to Planet Fitness. Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo, William Shatner, and Jeopardy! great Buzzy Cohen all make cameos in the 30-second ad.

Zendaya shills Squarespace by the seashore

André 3000 narrates this cute Squarespace ad starring Zendaya on what looks like the “Solar Power” beach. It’s not trying to be very clever, which is refreshing, and it’s got pleasant graphics, directed by Edgar Wright. You have to laugh at the shot of her seashell business website with links like “Shop Spiny Conch Shells - BUY NOW.” Way to make your product seem vital.

Bud Light Seltzer goes Triple D

In early 2010, there was a spate of news stories about “Avatar Syndrome,” a condition where filmgoers sunk into clinical depression because the world of Avatar was not a real place they could actually visit or live. This is how I feel having seen this commercial for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, which imagines “Flavortown” as a utopia where Guy Fieri presides as mayor. Also, they’re making hard cola now?

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd eat chips

I have watched this commercial twice and can’t tell if Rogen’s boutonniere is a flower made of Lay’s or just a chip-colored flower. The answer to this will determine whether I think this ad is good or not.

Pete Davidson spotted with mayonnaise

Pete Davidson and his mom spread it on thick for a Hellmann’s ad where linebacker Jerod Mayo tackles people to stop food waste.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek are Zeus and Hera for BMW

Better than Eternals.

Snoop and Martha do their shtick for Bic

Che Diaz wrote this.

Trevor Noah Uber Eats deodorant

They want you to know you can use Uber Eats for nonedible stuff. A disclaimer at the bottom reads “Prop food. Do not eat deodorant.”

Men for Pepsi

I don’t know who any of these sportsmen are. They sing along to “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo because Pepsi can afford it.

Celestial Kenny G for Busch Light

Falls into the school of ad-making that’s just like, “LOL, isn’t this random?” Which at this point is almost a vintage aesthetic in itself.