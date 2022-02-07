Two more rappers are joining the Super Bowl halftime show — to interpret the performance in sign language. Sean Forbes and Warren “Wawa” Snipe, musicians who are deaf, will perform the halftime show in American Sign Language, a first for the Super Bowl, Variety reported. Wawa previously performed the National Anthem in sign language at the 2021 Super Bowl. Forbes, meanwhile, told the Detroit Free Press, “The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this.” The halftime show is helmed by Dr. Dre, who’s performing alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Before the game, country singer Mickey Guyton is set to sing the National Anthem, Jhené Aiko is singing “America the Beautiful,” and gospel group Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Actor Sandra Mae Frank will be the preshow’s sign-language performer. The Super Bowl takes place February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with the Los Angeles Rams facing the Cincinnati Bengals.
Super Bowl Halftime Show to Feature Sign-Language Performers for the First Time
Dr. Dre, who’s leading the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella