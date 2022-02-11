The Afterparty Cast Will Get That Edwin McCain Song Stuck in Your Head

The Afterparty is a murder mystery on Apple TV+ that takes place at a millennial high-school reunion, so of course it must pay homage to the turn-of-the century mix-CD culture that defined a generation. When our hero Aniq makes his crush Zoë a mix CD in high school, he’s certain that the inclusion of Shaggy’s “Angel”—Zoë’s favorite song — will help win her heart. We asked cast members Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Jamie Demetriou, Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Dave Franco what mix-CD song could win them over, and we ended up with a pretty nice Valentine’s Day mix, actually. Not to mention a reminder that Edwin McCain’s “I’ll Be” is a song we haven’t belted out in awhile. Sorry, neighbors!