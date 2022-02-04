The Boondocks Reboot Is No Longer Happening at HBO Max

“Maybe there are forces in this universe we don’t understand,” — Huey Freeman. Photo: Sony Pictures

It is a sad, sad day for fans of The Boondocks. The adult animated series, created by Aaron McGruder, was slated to return for two new seasons on HBO Max, but star Cedric Yarbrough confirmed in a February 2 interview on 1-on-1’s w/Deuces that the Sony Pictures Animation reboot will not be happening. “The show is, right now, not coming back,” said Yarbrough. “I don’t know if this is breaking news, but we’ve been wanting to do the show. And Sony … they decided they’re going to pull the plug.”

“It wasn’t just a show written with Black minds,” Yarbrough said. “It was a show written with Black arts as well.” Regina King, the late John Witherspoon, and Carl Jones were originally attached to the reboot. The Boondocks, released in 2005, was adapted from a comic strip before becoming one of the definitive animated series of the early aughts. The show’s reboot would feature the Freemans moving to a small suburban town in Maryland, dictated by Uncle Ruckus’s racist ideologies. The original series is still available to stream on HBO Max.