Taraji P. Henson Is Here As Shug in The Color Purple Movie Musical

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Taraji P. Henson is dancing her way from one musical to another. After the actor starred as Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live! last December, she’s now set to join the upcoming Color Purple movie musical as jazz singer Shug Avery, Variety reports. Now this, of course, isn’t the first adaptation of The Color Purple — it’s a film adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical, which itself was adapted from the 1982 Alice Walker novel and 1985 movie. The Lord works in mysterious ways, indeed! Henson joins a cast including H.E.R. as Squeak and Corey Hawkins as Harpo; the film has yet to cast the lead role of Celie.

The new movie has been brewing for years, with Steven Spielberg (who directed the 1985 take), Quincy Jones (who produced it), and Oprah Winfrey (who was nominated for an Oscar as Sofia) signing on as producers back in 2018. Since then, Blitz Bazawule, who directed Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King, joined as director, while The Chi’s Marcus Gardley is writing. The movie is currently set to be released on December 20, 2023. Since it comes on the heels of the 2015 Broadway revival that nabbed Cynthia Erivo a Tony as Celie (not to mention a Grammy for the cast album and an Emmy for TV performance), don’t be too surprised if we see Erivo back in the role, chasing that Oscar.