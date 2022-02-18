Lindsey Pearlman, The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice Actress, Found Dead at 43

Photo: Courtesy of LAPD

The Ms. Pat Show and Chicago Justice actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead at 43, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. She had been reported missing by family and friends earlier in the week. “The police found Lindsey,” Pearlman’s husband Vance Smith wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.” Her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Pearlman was a Chicago-bred actor and improviser who graduated from the Second City Conservatory and later moved to Los Angeles. She recently starred as Martha on The Ms. Pat Show, and was also known for roles on several TV shows including Chicago Justice, General Hospital, American Housewife, Empire, The Purge, Vicious, and Selena: The Series. Her theater credits include roles in The Mousetrap and Never the Bridesmaid, the latter for which she received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Principal Role. She also performed in Second City Theatrical’s national tour of The Realish Housewives: A Parody. In addition to her screen and stage roles, Pearlman appeared in dozens of commercials for companies like Coors Light, T-Mobile, and Sears.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, reacted to the news of Pearlman’s death on Twitter. “Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy,” he wrote. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”