Congrats to The White Lotus Season-Two Cast on Its Alleged Italian Vacation

Despite the inevitably negative Tripadvisor reviews that probably followed the incidents of season one, more and more people are checking in to The White Lotus. Variety reports that four new actors have joined the cast: Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that actors F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson joined the cast of the HBO show’s second season as series regulars. It was also previously reported that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will also be joining the ensemble, and Jennifer Coolidge will be making her rightful return. After it was previously rumored that season two of The White Lotus will take place in Italy, a source has confirmed to Variety that yes indeed, the show’s second season will film in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. Like the season before it, a Four Seasons hotel will serve as the stand-in for the fictional luxury-resort chain, and we can assume filming begins shortly, because the hotel’s website states that “it’s closed to guests until April 1.” How do you say “eating ass” in Italian? We even got character descriptions for the new recruits that led us to believe the second season will keep exploring themes like intergenerational masculinity crisis and the dark truths of girlbossery:

Fahy and James will “star as husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock.”

Sharpe will play “Ethan Spiller, a man on vacation with his wife Harper (Plaza) and the Babcocks.”

Woodall will be “Jack, described as a magnetic guest staying at the White Lotus.”

Abraham will play “Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.”

DiMarco will be said grandson, “a recent college grad” (Imperioli was previously announced as the middle generation in this lineup).

Hollander will be “Quentin, an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew.”

And Richardson will play “Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.”

It’s all so delightfully murder-mystery party, is it not?

