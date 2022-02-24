Todrick Hall Did Not Win Celebrity Big Brother 3

Shocking news you definitely care about: YouTuber, former RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, and Taylor Swift bestie Todrick Hall did not win the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother. Hall was in the final three with ex-RHOA housewife Cynthia Bailey and Miesha Tate, who won. Somewhere between not winning; being exposed by his other famous housemates including Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, and Todd Bridges for basically (allegedly) gossiping about all of them; and trending on Twitter (“#TodrickExposedParty”), he canceled all interviews about his run on the show, per “Page Six.” Hall also managed to expose himself by commenting on the allegations that he didn’t pay dancers, bragging about how little he pays his video editors, and taking pride in putting little effort into Cameos. “I wish him all the best, and it’s going to be a learning experience,” current RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and fellow houseguest this season Carson Kressley said to Entertainment Weekly, dropping our latest reality-TV lesson. “But I know how icky it is when people online say bad things.” Then came a final and seemingly random statement totally up for interpretation: “I was just being my authentic self and doing my thing, and I didn’t need or want to win at all costs. So I’m very happy with the way it turned out.”