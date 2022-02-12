Tom Holland Got a VPN to Try to Watch Euphoria in Spain

Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Can we make a “he’s in Spain without the S” joke if he actually is in Spain? Despite getting a VPN, Tom Holland hasn’t been able to watch the latest episode of Euphoria. “Because I’m here in Spain, I tried to watch it last night,” he told Andrea Compton on the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of Uncharted on February 8. “My Now TV doesn’t work here in Spain,” he said, referring to a British streaming service. “So I downloaded a VPN. It still didn’t work, so I haven’t seen episode five. I’ve heard it’s incredible.” That episode, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” has garnered praise, particularly for Zendaya’s raw performance as Rue. After the rom-com of a press tour that he and Zendaya had while promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can’t say we’re surprised by Holland’s dedication to finding a way to stream the HBO series. In December, he estimated to IMdB that he had visited the Euphoria set “at least 30 times this season.” Zendaya told him she would talk to HBO about his long-standing desire to make a cameo in the show. We hope Holland has found a way to catch up. In the meantime, Vulture’s recaps are always here if he needs them.