Julia Garner Was Giving Caravaggio in Ozark Season 4

Julia Garner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk Ozark season 4, and specifically her most meme’d scream. Garner told Fallon that, as an art teacher’s daughter, she was inspired by Baroque party boy/painter Caravaggio for the intensity the scene required. She channeled his Medusa head and Seven Works of Mercy to get the rage and claustrophobia she thought she needed. But still missing a little ragespo (rage inspiration), Garner channeled a photo of Mike Tyson from the Big Ear-Biting Fight. You remember that one, right? “He was very mad there,” Garner said of the infamous bout. Little P.S. on this talk show anecdote: did you know that Caravaggio killed a man while trying to castrate him? He was very mad.

