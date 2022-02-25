The Grifters Have Come for Your TV

.

Premiering: February 27 on Showtime

The scum: Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt

His crap: A co-founder of Uber in 2009, Kalanick served as the ride-share start-up’s aggressive, bro-y CEO as it rose to a $66 billion valuation in 2016. Uber’s list of scandals under his leadership is long and public: Kalanick infamously called the company “Boober” for making him seem sexually appealing. There were accusations that an executive suggested spreading personal information of reporters critical of the company in 2014 and that employees spied on the locations of famous users like Beyoncé in 2016. In February 2017, Kalanick was caught on-camera yelling at a driver who complained to him about the difficulty of making a living on Uber’s pay. Meanwhile, Kalanick had already made enemies of local transportation authorities and regulators by offering rates lower than traditional cab fare (made possible by underpaying drivers).

His legal status: In February 2017, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler alleged a culture of sexism and harassment at the company, leading to an investigation by a former U.S. attorney general. Reports followed that senior employees, including Kalanick, visited an escort bar in Seoul (the company acknowledged an HR complaint about this) and that one executive, Eric Alexander, cast doubt upon a victim who accused an Uber driver of rape (he was fired). Kalanick took a leave of absence after his mother’s death in May, then resigned that June. Benchmark, an Uber investor, sued Kalanick, claiming he had misled it about the state of the company, but the case was dropped in 2018. He retained a seat on Uber’s board of directors until 2019, when he also sold his stock for an estimated valuation of more than $2.5 billion. In 2018, he started a venture-capital fund with plans to invest in China and India and, in 2018, got involved in a company operating “cloud kitchens” for delivery orders.