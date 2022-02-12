Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Stephanie Beatriz will be tackling another mysterious fire energy; after all, she has plenty of experience from battling a magical candle that controls her family’s powers. Beatriz will host a new podcast about twin flames and cultish obsession. A new series from Wondery, Twin Flames follows the story of a dating platform with the same name that guarantees true love from your eternal soulmate. The idea of a twin flame has been extremely popular on social media, giving people the hope that they’ll find their soul mate through the movement. It will center on two YouTubers, Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, who popularized the idea online, with some fans criticizing the belief to be a cultish mindset. According to Deadline, Beatriz will interview people who participated in the dating platform and what it was really like to “search for your twin flame.” The series launches on February 21 on Apple Podcasts and Wondery.