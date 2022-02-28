Before He Was Ukraine’s President, Zelensky Was Ukraine’s Paddington

Paddington. Photo: TWC-Dimension

Much has already been made about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s past as an actor who played the president of Ukraine on the series Servant of the People, which prompted his political career. As for other credits the leader has under his belt? Paddington and Paddington 2, among others. As Zelensky stepped into the international spotlight amid Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine, some noticed that the actor had previously voiced the animated bear Paddington in Ukrainian dubs of the films. The production company StudioCanal has since confirmed the fact to The Hollywood Reporter. The revelation even caught the attention of Hugh Bonneville, who plays Paddington’s foster father Henry Brown in the movie. Hey, at least talking about Paddington is better than embarrassing yourself with a spoken-word poem.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022