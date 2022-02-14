Celebrities Spent Valentine’s Day Breaking Up and Buying Roses

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A room full of roses, fancy dinners, and painful engagement rings have been some ways that celebrities have shown off how much they love their significant other throughout the year. But today is Valentine’s Day, a day all about pink and red decorations and going harder than every other couple in your social media feed. Sure, it’s a reminder to celebrate the love of your life and the memories you make together. But doesn’t it feel so good to see you had a better holiday than someone else? Whether it was a trip to the movies to see Marry Me or a cozy night in watching Love Is Blind, there’s something special about doing something on a romantic holiday, even if it’s during a pandemic. Although Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, celebrities wasted no time showing us how much they love each other (and how much they love Instagram!) Except for the ones who broke up (they still love Instagram though!)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

His and hers vanity brands.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo shared the V-Day love with her newsletter (???), with a video that Ben Affleck had edited to celebrate Bennifers 1.0 and 2.0. Moments of Ben and Jen’s 2002-2004 relationship were cut into Lopez’s latest single, “On My Way.” Lopez said she’d normally only share the video with her inner circle, but this was to sweet not to share. “Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever,” Lopez she wrote. “This seriously melted my heart.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with adorable Valentine’s Day decorations: picsLove’s within the air for Travis Barker who simply made Kourtney Kardashian swoon over her beau with an adorable Valentine’s Day shock.https://t.co/wu2VJfk5Pl pic.twitter.com/X95lnGEY0u — Gulehri.com (@Gulehri6) February 13, 2022

Travis Barker surprised Kourtney Kardashian with a jillion roses surrounding a statue of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Kanye West and … Kim Kardashian?!

Ye wasted no time pivoting from a breakup with Julia Fox to sending a truck bed full of roses to Kim.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa got cozy on a lip-shaped couch with a giant screen of her husband Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham shared sweet pictures of his wife Victoria and their daughter Harper.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell celebrated their 39th Valentine’s Day together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The Voice judges and country folk Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele

Chelsea Peretti shared sleepy airplane pics of her and husband Jordan Peele, who just released the trailer for his new movie NOPE.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney posted a video of her fiancé on an electric bike to celebrate her biggest supporter for Valentine’s Day.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

Julia Roberts discovered Instagram filters for her Valentine’s Day post for her husband Danny Moder.

The Breakups:

Julia Fox and Kanye West

“I haven’t cried since 1997” — Julia Fox pic.twitter.com/28VN0THCkQ — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) February 14, 2022

Julia Fox deletes all pictures of Kanye West from her Instagram amid reports of a break-up. 💔 pic.twitter.com/qXAFiEGIQ3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do yiu think I am, 12 years old?!”



— Julia Fox confirms break up with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/P3y9gNXtoN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

Julia Fox announced on Valentine’s Day that her whirlwind whatever-it-was with Kanye West has come to an end. “Jesus Christ what do you think I am, 12 years old?!”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson

The end to a totally real relationshiphttps://t.co/R8o064DhXz — Gawker (@Gawker) February 14, 2022

A source told People the day before Valentine’s Day that they are no more.