‘Billions’ Music Video: Caroline Polachek Makes Natural Wine in a Bunker

Caroline Polachek has released her first single of 2022. The video for “Billions” sees her making natural wine in some sort of postapocalyptic bunker, either in space or deep underground. It’s giving Madonna’s “Bedtime Story,” a music video I watched over and over again as part of a Robin Leach-hosted compilation of the most expensive videos of all time. Polachek also announced today that she will be supporting Dua Lipa on her Future Nostalgia Tour, as well as playing Coachella. Meanwhile, her 2019 track “So Hot You’re Hurting my Feelings” inspired a TikTok dance on the gayer sides of the app. Polachek has been making a habit of supporting her fellow pop girlies like Dula Peep. In November of last year, she collabed with Charli XCX and Christine & the Queens on “New Shapes.”

Related