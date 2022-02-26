John Oliver Admits British Food Sucks

British food sucks! It’s not great; even the best of the Brits can admit that. Comedian and late-night host John Oliver joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s Food Court to discuss how criticism of British food is “warranted.” Oliver does share that Indian food in England is his favorite, but not without making a joke about British colonialism. Oliver said, “I was literally about to say we have the best Indian food in the world. But I stopped myself because that kind of imperialist assertion from a British accent is riot inducing. We have excellent Indian food.” He encourages his audience to try Indian food when they’re in Great Britain, but not without one more imperialism joke. “It’s basically Britain’s national dish, ‘why is that John?’” He also clarifies that pudding just means dessert in general to the Brits, in contrast to the American custard. It can’t be a British review without the drink that was famously thrown into a harbor: tea. Oliver holds a strong opinion that iced tea is not tea and “should be called something else.” Wonder how he feels about gossip being called tea.

Related