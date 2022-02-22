The Wendy Williams Show Is Officially Over

How you doin’ … with this news? Photo: FOX

After 13 seasons of Hot Topics and shoe cams, The Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end. Its distributor, Debmar-Mercury, announced in a statement on Tuesday, February 22, that its time slot on Fox-owned and -operated stations will be taken over by Sherri, a daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd has been one of many guest hosts filling in for Williams since October 2021 due to Williams’s ongoing health issues. “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall,” Shepherd said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love … pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy.” Sherri will premiere in fall 2022.