Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” Whoopi Goldberg remarked on Monday’s episode of The View, adding that the Holocaust was instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.” Goldberg made her comments during a roundtable discussion of a Tennessee curriculum ban on the graphic novel Maus. Cartoonist Art Spiegelman created the Pulitzer-winning novel as a dialogue between himself and his father, an Auschwitz survivor. The View co-hosts Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines countered Goldberg’s remarks by asserting that the Nazis had considered Jewish people to be members of a different race. Jonathan Greenblatt — the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League — condemned Goldberg’s initial comments in a Monday-afternoon tweet. “No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race,” he wrote. “Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

Goldberg quoted Greenblatt’s tweet in a Twitter apology posted on Monday night. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I caused,” she wrote.

Tuesday morning’s episode of The View opened with Goldberg apologizing again for her statements. “Yesterday on our show, I misspoke,” she said. “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.” But in a pretaped segment between Goldberg’s first Monday-night Tweet and her Tuesday on-air apology, she appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and discussed her comments during a seven-minute segment. She seemingly doubled down on her claims when she said she didn’t want to “fake apologize” but said she wasn’t trying to offend. Colbert explained why her comments were still offensive and not accurate, until Goldberg ended the segment by saying, “I’ll take your word for it and never bring it up again.”

If Goldberg is asked to leave the show over her comments and her varied apologies, which “Page Six” reports is behind-the-scenes chatter at ABC, she would join a long list of dramatic departures from The View, including those of Rosie O’Donnell and Debbie Matenopoulos. The hashtag #firewhoopi is trending on social media.