The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 Olympics So Far

The Olympics have now earned their second Pandemic gold medal, against the advice of many protesting the games this year. Despite the rising Omicron variant and the lack of IRL coverage, 109 events are taking place this year, more than any other winter season. After beginning the season on a slippery slope, literally, a camera was caught sliding down the ski slope, the Winter Olympics have returned to Beijing for their first stint with snowy games.

Where there are numerous competitions happening in the early mornings, there are round-ups to accompany them. From Johnny Weir’s Hunger Games-esque outfits to the Jamaica bobsled team’s return, the highs are glamorous and cinematic as they can get in a global pandemic. There are also the lows of another sports competition during a variant spike, which makes rooting for your favorite snowboarder (or rainbow panda) not feel quite right. Regardless of how you feel, the Winter Olympics have slid into our TVs like a rogue camera, lost in a mountain in China.

This post will update as the Games continue.

HIGH: Rainbow Panda Mascot!!

The 2022 Winter Olympics mascot is a cute rainbow panda named Bing Dwen Dwen. Does he resemble a Masked Singer mascot? Yes. Is he slightly terrifying? Ok, maybe!! Nevertheless, this little guy is an adorable rainbow astronaut panda who should win every medal.

bing dwen dwen has really been through so much look at that face pic.twitter.com/TW0hULzzMb — gabb 💐 (@tegomass) February 4, 2022

LOW: Someone Skated in a Joker Costume

And to the soundtrack of the film! When will we know peace…

HIGH: The Yassification of Team USA

SKIMS, aka Kimberly Kardashian’s clothing line, sent Team USA a swag bag full of clothing so they can be winter baddies.