Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were back at the beach March 6. Professional married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally hosted. Past hosts have included Aubrey Plaza, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani in a somewhat random pairing, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in a much more expected duo. The Spirit Awards occurred earlier this year than usual, as the lack of a Golden Globes telecast left an opening to really sway Academy voters. The Oscars’ alt niece doled out awards to Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Questlove’s Summer of Soul and more. Going into the ceremony, Zola led nominations with seven nominations.
Film Categories
Best Supporting Female
Ruth Negga, Passing
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Best Editing
Joi McMillon, Zola
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Best First Feature
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best First Screenplay
Michael Sarnoski (Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski), Pig
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer( Story by Sheldon D. Brown), Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Best Documentary
Summer of Soul
Ascension
Flee
In The Same Breath
Procession
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Shiva Baby
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Best Supporting Male
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Feature
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Cinematography
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng, Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Eduard Grau, Passing
Ari Wegner, Zola
Best International Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen
Producers Award
Lizzie Shapiro
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Someone to Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
The Truer Than Fiction Award
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Television Categories
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series
Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant