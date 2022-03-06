Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were back at the beach March 6. Professional married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally hosted. Past hosts have included Aubrey Plaza, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani in a somewhat random pairing, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in a much more expected duo. The Spirit Awards occurred earlier this year than usual, as the lack of a Golden Globes telecast left an opening to really sway Academy voters. The Oscars’ alt niece doled out awards to Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Questlove’s Summer of Soul and more. Going into the ceremony, Zola led nominations with seven nominations.

Winners bolded as the event progresses.

Film Categories

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best Editing

Joi McMillon, Zola

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Nathan Nugent and Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski (Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski), Pig

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer( Story by Sheldon D. Brown), Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

Procession

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Shiva Baby

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Cinematography

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Matthew Chuang and Ante Cheng, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Eduard Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Parallel Mothers

Pebbles

Petite Maman

Prayers for the Stolen

Producers Award

Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Television Categories

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and The Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant