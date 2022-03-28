Photo: Apple TV+

CODA, the little Sundance favorite that could, won Best Picture at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. After an Oscars ceremony with some predictable wins (Jane Campion for Best Director, Jessica Chastain for Best Actress) and some not-quite-as-predictable moments (uh …), the ceremony came to a conclusion with Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli bestowing the biggest award of the night to the ASL and English-language remake of 2014’s La Famille Bélier. Earlier in the night, the film won the other two categories in which it was nominated: Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor and director and screenwriter Sian Heder for Best Adapted Screenplay. CODA’s victory after a late awards-season precursor ramp-up marks the first Best Picture win for a film on streaming (CODA was acquired by Apple TV+ after its Sundance Film Festival premiere). CODA is now also the first Sundance film to go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Graphic: staff