Academy Says It ‘Will Take a Few Weeks’ to Investigate the Slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has issued a letter to its members about the “unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee” during Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars (an incident otherwise known as the Slap.) The Academy previously put out a statement on Sunday night stating that it “does not condone violence of any form.” In the new letter, per Deadline, the Academy reiterates that it “condemns Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.” The Academy goes on to state that its Board of Directors “will make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith,” which sounds ominous. The letter further states that “this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks,” and asks for members’ respect for “the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated.” Read the full letter below.

Dear Members,





Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.





As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.





We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated. Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.





Thank you,

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rubin, President

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dawn Hudson

CEO