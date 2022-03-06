Aidy Bryant’s Wish Is Oscar Isaac’s Command on SNL

snl

Longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant is sick and tired of playing “teachers, principals, mothers, and women named Diane, Susan, or Teacher,” as Bryant describes in a straight-to-camera introduction on last night’s episode of SNL. Bryant explains that she has convinced/tricked host Oscar Isaac into starring opposite her “recurring” character, “The Sexual Woman,” in a sketch called “Aidy’s Dream.” Her ten-year SNL tenure, according to Bryant, has more than earned her the right to write a sketch that “shows a different side of herself.” Fans of Bryant, however, will definitely recognize her trademarks in “The Sexual Woman” — an old-timey fancy-lady caricature inspired by Golden Age Hollywood, a character type that Bryant herself has described to Vulture as “baggooo ladies.” In any case, “Aidy’s Dream” is a delightful five minutes, made all the more enjoyable by Bryant’s boundless charm and Isaac’s weird lisp. Watch the full sketch above.

