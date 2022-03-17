There’s Another War Brewing in the Steely Dan Universe

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

There’s legal logic, pretzel logic, and … whatever this alleged logic is? Weeks before Steely Dan begins to embark on a nationwide tour, Aimee Mann is claiming that she was dropped as the band’s opening act under suspicious circumstances that may have been influenced by sexism. “No one is entirely sure why,” she wrote in a four-panel comic posted on social media, “but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Prior to Mann taking the gig, Steve Winwood was set to co-headline the tour until dropping out in February due to “unforeseen circumstances”; Mann was billed as a “special guest” alongside instrumental ensemble Snarky Puppy, who will still be going on the road with the Dan. (Or rather, front man Donald Fagen and his backing musicians.) “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100 percent love, with no reservations, so it really sucks,” Mann added. “But you know what? People are allowed to not like you for whatever reason.” Fagen has yet to offer comment, perhaps because he’s a fool to do his dirty work.