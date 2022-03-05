Photo: Eric McCandlesstent via Getty Images/Disney General Entertainment Con

When a man loves his home state of Connecticut, he’ll create a love ballad that’ll compete against other states for the title of “Best Original Song.” American Song Contest, an American spinoff of Eurovision, has announced its contestants, including some big names, for the original-song competition. Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, Jewel, and Sisqó are representing their home states alongside rising stars in the music industry. The contest will consist of 56 acts that represent all 50 U.S. states, territories, and Washington D.C. beginning on March 21. Last week, it was announced that Russia has been banned from participating in the original Eurovision song competition in May due to their invasion of Ukraine.

On the importance of American Song Contest, executive producer Ben Silverman said, “When America is more fractionalised than ever and we are dealing with so many issues that divide us, the one [thing] that truly unites us is our culture.” Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the finale will air on May 9, the same week that the original Eurovision will premiere.