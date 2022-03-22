Che Diaz Series And Just Like That Renewed for Season Two

Hey, it’s Che Diaz. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

We’ve been cravin’ us some Che. Ever since Sex and the City follow-up series And Just Like That … wrapped in February, “Woke Moment” comedian and weed advocate Che Diaz has been hotboxing our brains. How did their pilot in Los Angeles go? Are things still working out with Miranda? Hopefully we’ll find out soon, because HBO Max announced today that it is renewing And Just Like That … for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters, played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King in the renewal announcement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That … our Sex life is back.” Oh, honey! The press release mentions stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, and all we can do is hope against hope that Sarita Choudhury’s character Seema gets bumped up to main-character status.