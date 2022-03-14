Anna Delvey Is Being Deported to Germany

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Anna Sorokin (a.k.a. “Anna Delvey”) is scheduled to be deported to Germany tonight. An attorney for Sorokin confirmed to Insider that she was scheduled to leave her jail in upstate New York around 2 p.m. today “and be put on a plane headed to Germany.” Around that time, her commissary fund was drained and her video-call account was disconnected. Sorokin’s schemes and confusing accent were immortalized in Netflix’s Inventing Anna after she scammed her way through New York City with nothing but the murmurs of a trust fund and designer clothes that still somehow resembled H&M.

Sorokin was detained by ICE in March 2021 for overstaying her visa. She submitted an appeal to remain in the U.S., but the request was denied on February 17 by the U.S. Justice Department Board of Immigration Appeals. Another attorney for Sorokin, Manny Arora, said that because she is still within the 30-day window to submit another appeal, it is “not legally appropriate” to deport her at this time. “In the end, they can do whatever they want,” he added. If Sorokin somehow manages to thwart ICE, it may be her greatest scam yet. But for now — auf Wiedersehen!