Asghar Farhadi Facing Plagiarism Claims Over A Hero

Asghar Farhadi, a giant of Iranian cinema, is now embroiled in drama of his own. The director faces two separate lawsuits claiming he plagiarized the plot of his latest film, A Hero, which was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Oscar but not nominated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a former film student of Farhadi’s, Azadeh Masihzadeh, is claiming she made a documentary that inspired the plot of A Hero during a 2014 workshop. The subject of her documentary is also suing Farhadi for defamation. Farhadi is countersuing Masihzadeh for defamation as well.

A Hero is about someone in debtor’s prison who finds gold coins during a two-day release and decides to turn them in to repair his image. Masihzadeh’s documentary, All Winners, All Losers, similarly follows an inmate in debtor’s prison who stumbles upon gold while out and decides to return it, responding to a prompt from Farhadi to make a film about “returning lost things.” Masihzadeh claimed Farhadi made her sign a document in 2019, before he began production on A Hero, stating that he owned the idea for All Winners, All Losers, which she did “under great pressure.” Farhadi’s lawyer does not dispute the document, saying it clarified that “he was the one who proposed the idea and the plot of the documentary.” His lawyer said he researched the story on his own, based on media coverage; Masihzadeh claims there was little coverage of the incident that inspired her documentary. Relatedly, Farhadi claimed the main character of A Hero, Rahim, is dissimilar to the real-life subject of All Winners, All Losers. One former student from 2011 additionally told The Hollywood Reporter he believed Farhadi made a film based off one of his projects, but did not plan to sue because he “is a genius filmmaker.”

It’s unclear when judgments will be handed down in the trials. If Masihzadeh wins her lawsuit, Farhadi will have to turn over earnings from the film and could face prison time, per THR. If she loses in Farhadi’s suit, she could face two years in prison and 74 lashes.