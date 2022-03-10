Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment Getty Images/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via

Cardi B’s first leading role may be put off for a little while longer. Deadline reports that Cardi B has allegedly backed out of starring in Paramount’s Assisted Living, due to her schedule being “overextended”. Originally going to be her first lead film role, the movie’s future is now uncertain as production was scheduled to begin next week, according to sources from Deadline. The news has not been confirmed by Paramount. The film originally followed Cardi B as Amber, a low-level criminal falsely accused of a crime, who disguises herself as her grandmother in a retirement home to hide. Thembi Banks was set to direct the Temple Hill-produced feature for Paramount Players. Cardi B recently starred as Leysa in F9 and is set to reprise her role in the tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise in 2023. Her first feature film role was playing Diamond for a brief cameo in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers. Cardi B is continuing on with her music career in the new year; she updated her fans on the progress of her upcoming second album that’s set to release sometime in 2022.