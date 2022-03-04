When Atlanta season three premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season. A lot has happened since then. Stanfield got an Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry is now a Marvel character. Beetz got Joker-pilled. Back in the world of Glover’s FX series, their characters are on a come-up, too. A new teaser released on March 4 shows the crew on tour in Europe. Paper Boi gets chased down by British schoolboys like he’s a Beatle. Earn meets a bellhop with too many vowels in his name. They ride Vespas, go to nightclubs and dinner parties, and see a creepy European Santa and an even creepier guy dressed like a Dalmatian. On February 17, FX announced that after season three wraps up, Atlanta will end with its fourth season this fall. Community crossover event confirmed before it’s too late?

DONALD GLOVER CAST JIM RASH IN ATLANTA TO REPRISE HIS ROLE AS DEAN PELTON OMG pic.twitter.com/tRnYqh53sG — Camden Ostrander (@MetamodernCam) December 26, 2021

