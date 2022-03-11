The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

Photo: NETFLIX/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Despite winning the hearts of zoomers and their parents alike, it wasn’t enough for the baby-sitters to escape the dreaded Netflix two-season curse. According to Deadline, Netflix did not order another season of The Baby-Sitters Club. “I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true,” Showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement. “Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most.” The series ran for two seasons and was praised by critics. However, the show fell victim to Netflix’s alleged viewership-versus-cost-to-renewal review process, where shows that do not meet a certain standard are canned after two seasons. Other Netflix series that were canceled after two seasons include Sense 8, Another Life, Gentefied, and The OA.

My entire timeline is people who are sad about The Baby-Sitters Club ending and I have to say I don’t hate it. I’m sad too but means more to me than I can that people loved our show and these girls this much. Love to you all. ❤️ — Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) March 12, 2022